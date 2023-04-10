Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
This Pantry Staple Cleans Your Kitchen's Hardest-to-Reach Spot

The little gap between your stove and countertop can be a nightmare to clean. But this simple hack will save you the hassle.

Macy Meyer Alina Bradford
Macy Meyer Editor I
Macy Meyer is a N.C. native who graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2021 with a B.A. in English and Journalism. She currently resides in Charlotte, N.C., where she has been working as an Editor I, covering a variety of topics across CNET's Home and Wellness teams, including home security, fitness and nutrition, smart home tech and more. Prior to her time at CNET, Macy was featured in The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer, INDY Week, and other state and national publications. In each article, Macy helps readers get the most out of their home and wellness. When Macy isn't writing, she's volunteering, exploring the town or watching sports.
Expertise Macy covers a variety of topics across CNET's Home and Wellness teams, including home security, smart home tech, fitness, nutrition, travel, lifestyle and more. Credentials Macy has been working for CNET for coming on 2 years. Prior to CNET, Macy received a North Carolina College Media Association award in sports writing.
Alina Bradford CNET Contributor
Alina Bradford has been writing how-tos, tech articles and more for almost two decades. She currently writes for CNET's Smart Home Section, MTVNews' tech section and for Live Science's reference section. Follow her on Twitter.
stove top

This simple trick will keep the floor between your stove and wall or counter clean.

 Jason Finn/Getty Images

Nearly every kitchen has one thing in common: the annoying less-than-an-inch wide crack between the stove and counter. This tight little space is one of the hardest-to-reach places in your home, making it nearly impossible to clean without some serious rearranging. But since the counter and stovetop are where you're doing the majority of your cooking and mess-making, this area is in desperate need of a good clean to get rid of all the accumulated crumbs, drips and food residue. 

CNET Home Tips logo

If you're like me, you hate cleaning that little crack because the stove usually needs to be moved to access it, which is a huge pain. Well, I've found a solution. All you need is aluminum foil and you'll never need to clean the floor between your stove and wall ever again. For more kitchen finds, explore the best dishwashers, best washing machines and best refrigerators of the year

How aluminum foil keeps in between the stove and counter clean

clean stove and counter

A fresh boat ready for floor-protecting duty.

 Alina Bradford/CNET

1. Measure the length of the crack and add 4 inches to the length.

2. Tear off a sheet of aluminum foil that is as long as your measurement.

3. Fold the strip of foil in half, lengthwise.

4. Fold over the edges of the foil to make a foil boat-like shape. There's no science to this step. Just crinkle the edges over to form sides.

5. Slide your aluminum boat into the crack between the wall and the stove so that it is sitting on the floor and pushed back into the shadows so that casual observers can't see it.

It's kind of like a drip pan for that little crack. The aluminum boat will catch all the crumbs and drips. All you need to do is toss it in the trash when it gets dirty and replace it with a new boat. 

