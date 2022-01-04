This one-day sale saves you 50% on this popular air fryer making it just $45

Chefman

Air fryers are fantastic for a number of reasons. First, you can get those fried food favorites right at home, without all that oil and grease. Another is that you don't really have to think about cooking. You can just set it and complete other things while your food is getting ready. This Chefman digital air fryer is one-touch, with four built-in cooking functions and the ability to add or subtract time so you can ensure a perfect meal every time. Plus, it's got plenty of space to cook for a crowd. Right now you can at Best Buy.

Cooking for a lot of people can be tough, especially if some people have health and wellness goals or concerns. Air frying can help remove some of that worry and it works with all sorts of foods. It also features an LED display that will remind you when to give your food a shake, to ensure everything comes out even. And if you're familiar with cooking for the family, then you know the only thing harder than getting the meal ready can be the cleanup. Well, Chefman definitely had that in mind with this design. The exterior is stainless steel and can be wiped down with a cloth, the accessories are dishwasher safe and the basket is non-stick, so clean up won't be a hassle.