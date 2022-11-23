This Frying Pan Is a Dream Gift for Home Chefs

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Spoiler alert: I don't cook. Perfect eggs and Thanksgiving turkey are firmly in my husband's domain. (I handle laundry, furniture assembly and kid social calendars.) But that didn't stop me from salivating over the elegant Made In line, or recommending one particular piece: the Blue Carbon Steel frying pan. Its name sounds like a limited-edition trim level for a luxury performance vehicle. If it's not feasible to give a gift requiring a giant red bow this year, I hear you. This little guy is a fitting stand-in for the aesthetically minded, functionally motivated trendsetter on your list -- who may also like to cook.

Why it's a great gift: Made In prides itself on making restaurant-grade products for everyday gourmands. At a practical 8-inch size (also available in 10-inch, 12-inch and as a set), the Blue Carbon Steel is great for daily use but is built for more -- namely, high-heat searing. (Think steaks!) This pan gets hot fast and it's naturally non-stick, without the heavy weight and dowdy look of cast iron. It's light and lithe, with a subtly metallic finish that looks as good as it cooks. And it presents beautifully, in a jaunty orange box that feels special even before you open it.

What you'll pay: This is the best part. All that premium design and French-made steel lists at just $69 for the unseasoned 8-inch model, and it's currently on sale for $55, directly from Made In. It's hard to find a better pan at a similar price. Bon appetit!

