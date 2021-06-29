This colorful set of Cuisinart kitchen knives is just $15 right now

Cuisinart

Sometimes it takes slicing through a tomato with a genuinely sharp knife to realize how dire your kitchen blade situation has become. If you're working with a drawer full of knives and not one of them is sharp, you can fix the issue in a hurry and for very little money. A -- down from $40.

The discounted bundle includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Each comes with its own protective blade guard to keep them sharp, even in the dreaded drawer. These stainless steel knives from trusty kitchen brand Cuisinart get very solid marks in buyer reviews, with new owners loving their sharpness (definitely a plus for knives) but also their comfort as you hold them.

This isn't a high-end set, but if it's a quick fix you're after or basic blades for a budding young chef, second home or RV, this set should do the trick and it's never been cheaper. If you're looking for more advanced kitchen weaponry, you might check out our lists of the best chef's knives and the best direct-to-consumer kitchen blades.

First published last year. Updated with new deal details.