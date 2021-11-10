This All-Clad 7-piece set is just $300 right now (normally $840)

All-Clad

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

To upgrade your kitchen cookware to one of the ultra-premium kitchen brands can cost a whole lot of money, sometimes in the thousands. If you want the best, All-Clad is it and the cult-favorite cookware brand can be had at a steep discount right now. We found a at Macy's as one of the retailer's top online deals of the day. That's over $500 off the sticker price.

This set includes the most important pieces: a 10-inch frying pan, 2-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered sautè pan, and stock pot with lid. This particular All-Clad collection was assembled for Macy's so it's hard to do direct price-compare but, generally speaking, an All-Clad set like this goes for is $500 or more, making this an excellent buy for you or the special cook on your holiday list.

What's so special about All-Clad? Used in Michelin-rated kitchens and by home cooks alike, this gorgeous American-made stainless steel is bonded with a proprietary recipe of clad metals that run all the way from top to bottom. It gets hotter and cooks more evenly than just about any other cookware. And it's built to last.

Read more: Best air fryer deals for early Black Friday