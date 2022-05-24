This $7 Accessory Will Change the Way You Cut Your Pizza, Veggies and More

Do you eat a lot of pizza? How about veggies or cookies? Would you like an easier way to cut those things up that's super affordable? This kitchen accessory is a must-have and right now it's down to less than $7 at Amazon, a savings of 57%.

Kitchy's cutter wheel is a basic tool that makes cutting things easier and in some cases safer. It has a built-in guard that stays attached to it at all times to prevent any injuries. Using it is as simple as pushing back the guard, placing your hand over the top and rolling it across the surface that you need to cut. This design allows your hand to sit above the blade instead of right next to it.

The whole thing can be taken apart in three easy steps so that you can properly clean the wheel and the inside of the handle. Put your old, dull pizza cutter away and grab one of these now. Your future self will thank you.