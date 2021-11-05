This $18 quesadilla maker is a primo gift for a college kid (save $17)

Bella

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Right after showing up late for class and getting denied from bars with my fake ID, making dorm-room quesadillas was a college tradition I hold near and dear to my heart. If you're looking for a real winner of a gift for a college kid -- or really anyone who loves quesadillas -- there's a when you plug in code SALE. That's nearly half off the normal price, $35, and a solid deal on a very useful gift.

Since these just use a hot plate-like heating element, they're safe for dorms and small spaces. You simply slap a tortilla down on one side, load in cheese and other stuff (deli meats, veggies, salsa), pop another tortilla on top and press it down for a few. It takes all of 5 minutes to make one and the resulting eats are so much better than a salty cup of instant ramen.