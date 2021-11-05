COVID-19 vaccine mandate Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill Ghostbusters: Afterlife review Xbox Series X restock at Walmart PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

This $18 quesadilla maker is a primo gift for a college kid (save $17)

I opened mine up more than my computer in college.

ques-shot-2021-11-05-at-10-42-04-am.png
Bella
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Right after showing up late for class and getting denied from bars with my fake ID, making dorm-room quesadillas was a college tradition I hold near and dear to my heart. If you're looking for a real winner of a gift for a college kid -- or really anyone who loves quesadillas -- there's a Bella ques-maker on sale for $18 at Macy's when you plug in code SALE. That's nearly half off the normal price, $35, and a solid deal on a very useful gift.

See at Macy's

Since these just use a hot plate-like heating element, they're safe for dorms and small spaces. You simply slap a tortilla down on one side, load in cheese and other stuff (deli meats, veggies, salsa), pop another tortilla on top and press it down for a few. It takes all of 5 minutes to make one and the resulting eats are so much better than a salty cup of instant ramen.