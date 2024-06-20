These Fruits and Vegetables Should Always Be Washed Before Eating

Fresh fruit and vitamin-packed veggies can be some of the healthiest foods you put on your plate. But produce's dirty little secret is that it often arrives coated with pesticides, and some varieties are far more likely than others to contain those chemicals.

To help sort the dirtiest produce from the not-so-bad, food safety nonprofit Environmental Working Group publishes a list of produce most likely to contain pesticides. It's called the "The Dirty Dozen" and it's a cheat sheet of which fruits and vegetables you should always wash.

The group analyzed 46,569 samples of 46 fruits and vegetables that were tested by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture. The No. 1 offender of pesticides in the group's latest study? Strawberries. The popular berries had more total instances of chemicals found on them than any other fruit or vegetable included in the sweeping analysis.

Strawberries are the produce most likely to have pesticides, according to the study. Angela Lang/CNET

In general, foods that don't have natural casings or have edible skins such as apples, greens and berries are more likely to contain pesticides. Pieces of produce with commonly removed skin such as avocados and pineapples are far less likely to be tainted. Below you'll find the 12 foods most likely to contain pesticides and the 15 foods least likely to be tainted.

The Dirty Dozen: The Fruits and Vegetables to Always Wash

Foods most likely to contain pesticides, according to FDA and USDA data.

Strawberries Spinach Kale, collard and mustard greens Peaches Pears

Nectarines

Apples

Grapes

Bell and hot peppers

Cherries

Blueberries

Green beans

Strawberries, spinach and kale are foods you'd be wise to wash thoroughly before eating. Mitatzgrzkan/500px/Getty Images

The Dirty Dozen is a good indicator meant to alert consumers to the fruits and vegetables most in need of thorough washing. Even a quick rinse with water or a spritz of produce wash helps.

You can also sidestep much of the potential risk by buying certified organic fruits and vegetables that are free from the use of farming pesticides. Knowing which foods are more likely to contain pesticides might help you decide where to spend that bit of extra money on organic. And as I learned in an analysis of organic and nonorganic prices, they aren't as expensive as you might think.

It doesn't always make sense to splurge on organic produce. Jupiterimages/Getty

More takeaways from the Dirty Dozen study

More than 90% of samples of strawberries, apples, cherries, spinach, nectarines and grapes tested positive for residues of two or more pesticides.

A total of 210 different pesticides were found on Dirty Dozen items.

Of those 210, over 50 different pesticides were detected on every type of crop on the list, except cherries.

Kale, collard and mustard greens, as well as hot peppers and bell peppers, had the most pesticides detected of any crop -- 103 and 101 pesticides in total, respectively.

Conversely, the EWG found these 15 fruits and vegetables Ieast likely to contain pesticides.

Foods with naturally occurring protective skin are far less likely to contain potentially harmful pesticides. Westend 61/Getty Images

The Clean 15: Fruits and Vegetables You Can Skip Washing

These are the fruits and vegetables least likely to contain pesticides, according to the study:

Avocados Sweet corn Pineapple Onions

Papaya

Sweet peas (frozen)

Asparagus

Honeydew melon

Kiwi

Cabbage

Mushrooms

Mangoes

Sweet Potatoes

Watermelon

Carrots



EWG's methodology involves six measures of pesticide contamination. The analysis focuses on which fruits and vegetables are most likely to contain one or more pesticides but does not measure how much of any one pesticide is on a given piece of produce. You can read more on the EWG's Dirty Dozen in the published study here.