These Are the 9 Best Gifts I Ever Bought My Older Parents. Here's Why

"OMG, JUST USE THE #*&!@^$ SEAT PAD!" So concluded one of many well-worn conversations with my "spirited" septuagenarian mom. A diminutive woman seemingly devoid of vanity, she routinely and vociferously resists my sage daughterly advice in most things, particularly when it comes to purchases designed to maximize the comfort of her golden years. ("I'm fine, I'll just sit in the dark.")

During this specific tussle, the item in question was an incredibly plush yet supportive ergonomic chair cushion that I just knew Mom really needed to help recover more comfortably from an injury (more on this wonder item below). But I'm also a big believer that, as parents age, this kind of daily luxury can feel humanizing, calming, and -- as a gift -- downright loving. We lost my dad in 2020, and during his illness, I especially embraced the concept of buying items to make a small but significant difference in his life, to fix any little thing I could. And I think it helped.

In that spirit, here's a smattering of the best gifts I've bought my parents over the years, with an eye to solving everyday problems where I saw them, or adding some extra comfort they didn't know they needed and then didn't want to go without. Oh, and in case you're wondering, my mom has since claimed the seat cushion as her personal domain. See, Mom? "I told you so…"

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET I thought I was buying a seat cushion and lumbar support pillow for myself, during COVID lockdown, so I could more comfortably work from the kitchen table for long stretches of the day. After an injury, I forced the pillow set on my mom, on whose kitchen chair it now lives and who now counts it among her possessions. While I was at it, I also bought her a different lumbar pillow for the couch, which I also use when I want a little more support for my desk chair. I can attest that both are used daily.

Scott Stein/CNET Many moons ago, I bought my dad a Samsung tablet that he used everywhere: On the couch, at night before bed and finally to push Netflix to the TV screen (in lieu of a smart TV). Don't tell, but I'm now scheming to buy my mom an iPad that would essentially live in the middle of the kitchen table, and which she could use for convenient and comfortable video calls with the grandkids, reading the news and as a digital clock, timer and weather report at-a-glance. Since she has an iPhone as well, the iPad selection is pretty much a no-brainer.

James Martin/CNET I'll spare you the nightmare scenarios that may feel familiar to others with aging parents, but suffice it to say that the Apple Watch was a necessary purchase. Fall detection paired with a passive alert system that doesn't require someone to physically push a button or make a phone call when they need help adds up to a lot of peace of mind. It was fun taking my mom to try on different bands at the Apple Store and decide which colors she wanted to flash from her wrist. And it's been awesome seeing her navigate some of the call and texting features on her own. Although I didn't technically purchase the Apple Watch on my own payment card, I do credit myself with giving the gift of, uh, a strong and rather brilliant "suggestion."

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET Buying my mom a Lamicall phone stand is the gift that keeps on giving. It's light and easy to tote from room to room, giving the phone enough height to more comfortably read the screen without craning one's neck. A phone stand also makes reading the screen simple (say, while eating lunch), or talking on speakerphone. The adjustable hinge is extra handy for viewing the screen and for video calls, and the entire operation leaves plenty of room to snake a charger cable through. After buying this phone stand for my mom, I then bought three more to have all over my apartment. You could say I'm a fan.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET Electric kettles come in all shapes and prices, but what they have in common is very rapidly boiling water (or heating it to your desired preset temperature) without involving your stovetop. After studying abroad in the UK and seeing the light on electric kettles' ultimate convenience -- like making hot drinks and cutting pasta cooking time in half -- I started buying them as gifts. My parents were the very first recipients, and I'd argue that the convenience and utility of the electric kettle has become even more indispensable for my mom now. While pricier, I like this particular Breville model for its good looks, large capacity, cordless design, water-level viewing window and variable temperature settings.

Mixbook When my dad got sick, one of the best decisions I made was to hire a photographer and make some memories before his cancer viciously progressed. The prints I made for myself are hung in a frame on the wall, where I can see them every day. In addition to framable prints, I also made a large canvas print of my parents embracing, which now hangs in my mom's home. I love that the more tangible canvas material elevates the photo to wall art while simultaneously making it feel more real. Mixbook is one service that offers canvas (as well as metal or acrylic) photo prints. Walmart is another.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET I'm a huge fan of heating pads, but you know what's even better? A full size electric blanket. You can toss it on top of a couch or a bed to add plenty of luscious, localized comfort without having to bundle up in excess layers or rev your heating bill by warming up the whole house. For me, this was the ultimate solution to warming my parents' bones when slippers and bathrobes fail. Multiple heat settings, safety shut-off features and machine washable material really pushed it over the edge. (I'm also eyeing one for myself.)

Xujia via Amazon The wide, saucer-shaped bowl, long handle and pleasant weight make these beautiful spoons perfect for almost everything -- eating soup, curries, rice dishes, spooning yogurt out of the tub, spooning anything out of any tub, really. In my family, these Korean stew and rice spoons are now the dominant, and most asked-for spoon of choice -- to the point they've been nicknamed "life-changing spoons." You can buy long-handled spoons online or in many Asian markets. My personal preference is to get a set with round handles, not the thin kind with the flat ends. Prices vary, but they're not expensive either way -- say $16 for a pack of five good quality spoons, or even $10 for a pack of eight.