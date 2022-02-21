The Tovala Smart Oven Is Just $49 (normally $299), Deals Ends Today

Tovala

If you like home-cooked meals but don't love the cooking part, you might want to think about a smart oven. The is a hybrid convection and steam oven and is engineered to cook preassembled meals perfectly with one scan of a barcode. The fancy WI-FI-connected oven is normally $299, but if you nab it now with promo code WINTER19 and order six weeks' worth of meals within your first six months, you'll get the oven at a . As you'll see from the website's countdown clock, this deal ends today.

I had a chance to use the Tovala and the prepared meals are super simple and come out great. You simply scan a QR barcode on the frozen package of BBQ pork chops or cheese frittata and the oven takes care of the rest.

The smallest meal plan is four meals per week and they're $12 each. That means you'll be committed to spending $288 on meals over the course of six weeks to get this deal. But it's not like the money is going nowhere. I mean, you gotta eat, right? But even if you decide you don't love the prepared meals after six weeks, you'll have yourself a highly sophisticated countertop toaster oven that can be used without the meals for general toasting, roasting, backing and warming, for about as little as you can expect to pay for one.

From where I'm sitting, this is an extremely tempting offer on a sleek smart oven.

Read more: June Oven Review: The Updated Smart Oven Is Now $700 Cheaper