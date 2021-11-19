Ninja's air fryer and pressure cooker is as at the lowest price ever ($150)

Ninja

Despite an endless array of single-use kitchen gadgets and newfangled smart appliances like Suvie and Brava, the humble multicooker never seems to go out of style. Ninja's Foodi is the ultimate multicooker and does pretty much everything: air fries, sears, pressure cooks, sautès, slow-cooks, steams, dehydrates, bakes, roasts and more. You can get the Ninja Foodi for $150 (save $50) on or right now. According to our , that's the lowest price ever for the exceptionally versatile kitchen appliance.

Ninja likes to emphasize that this is a pressure cooker that crisps -- its "crisping lid" or air fryer can put a crispy finish on any meal after slow cooking or baking your food. CNET hasn't reviewed the Foodi yet, but users gush about this multicooker, with glowing reviews at Amazon (4.8 stars), Best Buy (4.9 stars) and similar ratings elsewhere.

We're also very high on the Ninja brand right now which makes ovens, blenders and air fryers that top the various best lists we've compiled after comprehensive testing. If you've been on the fence about a gadget like this, keep in mind that it can replace several different small appliances, freeing up space in your cabinets and on your counter.

This article was originally published earlier this week.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.