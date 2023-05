The Best Way to Remove Stubborn Makeup Stains From Your Bedding, Sheets and Pillows

Now it's time to clean. Below, I break down which methods and solutions are best for each type of makeup stain.

I highly recommend first testing the solution on a small, unnoticeable section like a corner piece to make sure the solution won't damage or leave marks on your bedding.

Removing lipstick

Most lipsticks are oil-based, which means you'll need a solution to cut through that oil base. A dish detergent and warm water mixture can work, but isopropyl rubbing alcohol is the most effective at removing lipstick stains.

Simply soak a cotton ball in the isopropyl rubbing alcohol and dab at the stain gently. This process works best with fresh cotton balls so don't be afraid to use several. The red or pink pigment should begin to fade as you repeat the process.

Removing liquid foundation

Foundation might be the most common makeup stain found on bedding. Luckily, there are several effective cleaning solutions to tackle the foundation stain.

A 3% hydrogen peroxide solution is one of your best bets. After applying, work the solution into the fabric with a clean toothbrush.

Another common household item that surprisingly works well is shaving cream. Apply the shaving cream to the stained area and let it sit for three to five minutes before gently dabbing the area with a clean, damp cloth. Rinse with cold water and repeat as needed.

Removing eyeliner and mascara

Dishwashing detergent is a viable option for getting both eyeliner and mascara out of bedding. Just mix a few drops (up to a tablespoon) of the grease-fighting detergent with 2 cups of warm water, dip a clean cloth into the solution and gently blot at the stain until it begins to lift from the fabric.

Make sure you blot delicately rather than scrubbing to avoid spreading the stain. Rinse and repeat as needed.

Removing powder makeup

From eyeshadow to blush, there are several powder-based makeups that can unfortunately smear on your bedding. Powder makeup stains are best handled with undiluted liquid laundry detergent. Just apply the detergent straight to the stain and let it sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing with cold water.

Removing cosmetic stains from silk pillowcases

Your silk pillowcase has a ton of perks: It causes less damage to the hair, helps your skin retain moisture and stays cleaner longer. Plus, silk feels so luxurious. On the other hand, it's also hard to wash and can easily become damaged. Luckily, you don't have to pitch a silk pillowcase if you get cosmetic stains on one: You can use many of the tips listed above.

You can use a cotton ball soaked with hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol for most makeup stains on a silk pillowcase. You can also use diluted household ammonia (2:1 ratio of water to ammonia) on silk to remove most stains. Use a clean cloth or cotton ball to apply the agent, but don't forget to wear gloves to protect your hands.