Best Thanksgiving meal delivery kits to make hosting a breeze

Bagging your turkey for Thanksgiving is the most important food purchase you'll make, especially with the supply chain in turmoil and turkey supplies dwindling. But once you get the big ol' bird covered, there are sides, apps and sweets to consider. This is where Thanksgiving meal kits really shine and will swoop in to help out. Meal kits for Thanksgiving mean you'll get all the ingredients for your feast and get to skip the crowded store this year. Sounds good, right?

There are loads of meal delivery companies in 2021 and most are offering up special turkey day boxes. You can get meal kits for mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, gravy, carrots, pies, crumbles and more classic Thanksgiving fare. Many of these turkey-day kits will sell out -- in fact, some already have -- so I say jump on your Thanksgiving meal kit order soon (like, now).

Note about delivery: Many of these specialty meal kit boxes and prepared meals must be ordered before Nov. 17 or so. Please check with the individual vendor to ensure timely delivery before placing an order.

Read more: Best places to order a mail order turkey online for Thanksgiving

Best Thanksgiving meal kits for 2021

HelloFresh For a Thanksgiving meal kit, this is the whole kit and kaboodle, as they say. HelloFresh has two Thanksgiving feast offerings and they're two of the most comprehensive holiday meal kits you can buy, giving you all you need to execute the entire meal from scratch in one box. One offering features a traditional turkey feast for eight to 10 people, while the other spotlights a juicy beef tenderloin dinner for a smaller group of four to six. In each, you'll get everything you need to dish up main course, several sides and a dessert, all while making exactly zero trips to the store. Speaking of the store: After doing some scratch math on what this would all cost at a local Whole Foods or Kroger, we've determined this is also a very good deal. The turkey feast works out to $17 per person while the beef tenderloin meal kit will be $22.49 per person.

Blue Apron The original meal kit delivery company is getting in on the Thanksgiving fun this year too. The Blue Apron Thanksgiving meal kit feast is available for preorder up until Nov. 17 and boxes arrive the week of Nov. 23. In the meantime, you can sign up and try Blue Apron below. Main course : Savory butter roasted turkey breast

Sides : Roasted Brussels with fried rosemary and pumpkin seeds, brown butter mashed potatoes, fresh cranberry sauce with ginger

Dessert : Apple pie with warming spices and almonds

Price: $135

Martha & Marley Spoon If you want to host like Martha you gotta think like Martha and the queen of the kitchen has developed a meal kit via her meal kit subscription service Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon. This is more of an a la carte approach with brunch, appetizers and three delicious Thanksgiving sides. Think parmesan-thyme biscuits, glazed vegetables and stuffing with sausage and leeks. There are also easy dessert recipes, including a cranberry walnut wreath and cheesecake pumpkin pie. You must be a subscriber to take advantage of Martha's Thanksgiving meal kits, but you can pause or cancel at any point with no penalty. The order cut-off for the Thanksgiving meal kits is Nov. 16. Read our full review of Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon meal kits here.

Goldbelly If you really want to get your Thanksgiving gathering some social media attention, go for the turducken. That's a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey. Many of them have stuffing too, so we're talking a lot of food all ready to roast. Goldbelly has large turduckens to feed as many as 10 people starting at $129.

Dinnerly Dinnerly is one of the most affordable meal kits with dinner starting at $5 per person. The cheap meal delivery service is offering an a la carte menu of an appetizer, four sides and two easy dessert recipes, including classics like a herbed sausage stuffing, a sweet potato casserole and a spice apple oat crisp. Dinnerly subscribers can pick a minimum of three and up to six recipes for Thanksgiving delivery. You'll have to sign up for Dinnerly first and the order cut-off is Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Freshly For a ready-made Thanksgiving meal, Freshly is offering single-serve Thanksgiving dinners with no cooking required. The Freshly Carved Thanksgiving Dinner includes lean and tender carved turkey atop a bed of creamy, skin-on mashed potatoes, a generous ladle of garlicky gravy boosted with thyme, sage and almond-flax butter, along with a twist on green bean casserole sautéed with a small dab of butter, mushrooms, salty flecks of turkey bacon and toasted pecans. The meals will be available for order and delivery in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, but you can try Freshly now by signing up below.

Home Chef You have to be a Home Chef subscriber to snare these meal kits, but you can sign up easily and then pause or cancel anytime. This year the popular meal kit company is hittin' with a la carte Thanksgiving recipes, including sous vide turkey and lots of great sides that are meant to feed roughly six people. The turkey and sides, like green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and pecan-sage stuffing, require a little assembly and preparation, but not much.