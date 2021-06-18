Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Early Prime Day Air fryers deals are coming in as hot. Speaking of hot, the trendy easy ovens make crispy snacks that taste like they been fried but the not-so-dirty secret is that there's no frying involved. They use super hot, fast-circulating air to replicate the effects of oil-frying but with none of the unwanted calories and fat. This is just one man's opinion, but I often find the food that comes out of my air fryer even more delicious since it's not weighed down by all that grease. I use my air fryer almost every day for everything from chicken wings and fries to broiled salmon and crispy veggie sticks.

When choosing an air fryer you have one big decision to make: Certain models are just made to air fry and they're generally a bit cheaper but you are limited with what you can do. Then there are larger hybrid countertop convection ovens with air fry function. With this version, you can bake, broil, reheat, defrost and warm in addition to air fry. They preheat faster than most big ovens and cook faster too. Both types are great and it really comes down to want you to plan to cook, the counter space you can give up and how much you want to spend.

The good news is you won't have to spend much, especially if you snap up one of these air fryer deals. Basic air fryers with solo function start at around $25. The hybrid ovens range from $150-$300 but with these Prime Day deals, you can score one for closer to $100. We're tracking the best early Prime Day air fryer deals (see below) and will continue to update as new sales pop off up until the big sale -- Monday, June 21-22 -- so check back often.

Crux I own this oven and the Crux has been as trusty a kitchen sidekick as any during this past 15 months stuck at home. It has slowly but surely replaced my large oven in daily use. I use it to broil fish, make chicken wings, french fries (air fried, of course), frozen dumplings and dim sum, reheat leftover pizza and more mundane duties such as toasting bread and bagels. It preheats incredibly fast and the air-frying function cooks stuff faster and crispier than you'd believe. Seriously, don't walk away once it's on or you'll come back to a cajun crust.

Best Buy This is about as cheap as you'll find any air fryer and if you're not entirely sold on the idea but are a little air-fry curious, this is a low-risk way to dip your toe into the waters. Prefer a digital interface? See the next deal.

Bella The top-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer is also down to $20. That's $30 off the normal price and a solid deal on a digital air fryer with computerized cooking presets and programs. The Bella air fryer might also make a great gift for a college grad or student headed out into the world.

Emerald This is a lot of air fryer for not a lot of money. The Emerald has 5.2 liters of cooking capacity to keep the whole gang fed with oil-free french fries, chicken fingers and other crispy snacks. It's also got a digital interface and presets for easy one-button cooking.