Take housework into the 21st century with $180 off this Eufy robot vacuum

When it comes to robot vacuums, Roomba may be the brand that everyone knows, but a lot has changed since its first model was released two decades ago (yes, it's really been that long). These days, plenty of manufacturers are giving Roomba a run for its money and carving out their own piece of the smart vacuum market. Featured on our list of the best robot vacuums of the year, RoboVac is one of our favorite brands, and right now you can pick up its powerful X8 model for $420, $180 off the list price. You can save $100 just by activating the instant coupon, and use our exclusive promo code CNETEUFYX8 to shave another $80 for the full discount.

With dual turbines offering 2000 Pa of suction power each, the X8 isn't just blowing dust around like some of the cheaper robot vacuums out there. They provide more airflow and wider coverage on each pass for a deeper clean, particularly when it comes to pet hair, so it's a great choice if your furry friend is a heavy shedder. Using laser navigation, the X8 will map and memorize multiple floors of your house for easy navigation and efficient cleaning. And, using the companion app, you can refine it even further by setting custom cleaning areas and no-go zones. On a single charge it can run for up to 180 minutes, and will automatically return to the included charging base when it's low on power. This offer is available until Feb. 13, so be sure to order yours before then.