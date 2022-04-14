Tackle Your Summer To-Do List With This $79 Power Tool Combo Kit

Black & Decker

If you've got some major projects coming up on your summer to-do list, you'll need a proper set of tools. This comes with the basic power tools you'll need to tackle almost any job, and right now, you can pick it up at a bargain. Lowes currently has this combo kit on sale for $79, which is only $30 more than what the . There's no clear expiration for this offer, but at this price we wouldn't be surprised if it sold out. On this deal, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

No matter what kind of project you're working on, there's a good chance that a cordless drill will be an essential. This 20-volt drill/driver is perfect for DIY projects, featuring a built-in LED light, 650 maximum RPMs and an 11-position chuck to help prevent stripped screws and damaged bits.

The 5.5-inch circular saw is designed for 2-inch lumber, so it's equipped to handle most home projects, and the 3,000 SPM reciprocating saw can handle the tough jobs with the ability to cut through plaster, fiberglass, rubber composites and even nails. And because they're battery-powered, you never have to worry about running extension cords or tracking down an outlet.

There's also a 70-lumen LED work light with a run time of up to 11 hours for long days, and even long nights. Along with the power tools, this kit includes two 20-volt lithium batteries and a battery charger so you can keep working without interruption, as well as a blade for both the circular and reciprocating saw and a double-ended drill bit so you can get right to work.