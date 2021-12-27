Tackle any job with 52% off this 120-piece Milwaukee drill bit set

No home is complete without a proper toolset, and no proper toolset is complete without a handy assortment of drill bits. Unfortunately, building up your collection can get pretty pricey, especially if you're planning to piece it together. Luckily, this 120-piece drill and screwdriver bit set from Milwaukee has all the pieces a household handyman needs. And right now, you can grab the whole set for just $40 at home depot, over half off the original price.

Designed for supreme durability, this "Shockwave" set is made up of impact driver bits, which are designed for extreme durability. They feature length and width that have been optimized to distribute stress and torque away from the head to prevent breaking, and heat-treated tips to extend lif3.This set contains bits suited for both phillips and flathead screws, as well as bits for hex, square, and torx screw heads. Plus, you'll get a right-angle adapter, which lets you access those pesky screws in hard to reach corners and crannies. There's no set expiration on this deal, so if you're looking to grab one of these sets at a discount, it might be better to act sooner rather than later, as we don't know how long this price will be available.