Suck up the savings with up to $100 off these already affordable robot vacuums

We all have so much on our plates these days, and it gets difficult to stay on top of it all. That's where robotic vacuums come in for the big save. Whether you need a spot clean or want to set up scheduling so that your floors are always clean, upgrading to a smart, independent vacuum will save you time and effort and free you up to handle other important tasks with your loved ones. and make your home look and feel better without having to do the hard work yourself.

We've highlighted some of the best deals to take your cleaning game to the next level. Take a look at these three great deals on robot vacuums from Anker's Eufy brand happening now.

Eufy If you want the strongest suction power available from Eufy robovacs, go for the 2,000 Pa Max. It's slim, and at only 2.85 inches tall, it fits under most furniture to get those dust bunnies where they breed. Despite its power, it still maintains a quiet operation volume, and with an infrared sensor built in, it avoids obstacles in its path with ease. It can clean anything from hardwood to medium-pile carpet, and can do so for up to 100 minutes before returning to the base, where it will automatically recharge. Plus, using the EufyHome app and Alexa or Google Assistant voice control services, you can program your vacuum so that it really does become a chore you just don't have to think about.

Eufy With 2,000 Pa, a slim 2.85-inch tall body and an infrared sensor, this is much like the model above. It will also clean for up to 100 minutes and automatically recharge, and features BoostIQ technology to increase strength on larger messes. It just doesn't have the Wi-Fi connectivity and app control of the slightly more expensive model.