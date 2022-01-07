Suck up the savings: Grab this popular robot vacuum for 40% off today

Eufy

Messes stink. This super-thin robot vacuum sucks it up. And the 2.85-inch profile works great with low clearance furniture. Features like a 1500Pa suction and BoostIQ technology to optimize cleaning where it's needed, makes sure to keep your home clean, and it works well on both flat surfaces, like tile and hardwood, and over carpet. It's also convenient, working with the EufyHome app and compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls. Amazon has taken 40% off, meaning you can (save $120).

With this highly rated robovac, you can get notifications straight to your phone and set cleaning schedules so that your home can stay clean without any extra hassle. Just set it and forget it. If you do need to clean an unscheduled mess, however, this vacuum is as quiet as a microwave, meaning it won't disrupt other things you may be doing while it runs. The included 13-foot boundary strips allow you to set vacuuming zones, too, which is helpful for any area with lots of cords, toys or other sensitive items.

