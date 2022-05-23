Stock Up on Kitchen Essentials With 30% Off Cuisinart Cookware

Any good chef knows that your food is only as good as the tools you use to cook it. So if your kitchen equipment is looking a little worse for wear, it may be time for an upgrade. Whether you just need to grab a new spatula or you're looking to replace your entire set of pots and pans, now's a great time to get a solid deal.

Today only, Target is offering 30% off a huge selection of Cuisinart cookware. Plus, you can save an extra 10% on your order when you use the promo code MEMORIAL10 at checkout. This sale ends tonight, so be sure to get your orders in soon.

With discounts on over 150 different pieces of cookware and equipment, you're sure to find everything your kitchen needs for less. If you're looking to expand your arsenal of cutlery, you can grab this on sale for just $91, or $39 off the usual price. And you can keep them razor sharp with this .

There are plenty of handy gadgets that can open up a whole new world of recipe possibilities on sale, too, such as this that you can pick up for just $9. It has an expandable silicone handle for safe removal from the pan, and it's collapsible for easy storage.

If you're looking to take full advantage of this sale, you can go with this . It's $78 off right now, which drops the price down to $182. This set includes all the pieces for a fully fitted out kitchen, including a stock pot, several different sizes of skillets, a Dutch oven and more. All pots and pans have a durable nonstick surface and are oven-safe up to 500 degrees F.