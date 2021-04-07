Still working from home? This big L-shaped desk is on sale for just $75

Vecelo

Once upon a pandemic, much of the world shifted to working and schooling at home, resulting in a massive shortage of desks. Thankfully, there's now ample supply, and actual deals as well.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page 10%-off coupon. Regular price: $90. That's actually $4 below the already-great deal price of a couple weeks ago.

Make no mistake, this is not a high-end desk. The top has a stylish oak finish, but it's chipboard underneath. The legs are metal but skinny. I will say it looks quite nice overall, and I like the adjustable leg pads to help combat wobble on uneven floors.

Using a desktop PC? The desk comes with a matching stand to keep the case off the floor, a nice little extra. No desktop PC? You could park it on the desk to use as, say, a paper tray or monitor riser.

Need a chair to go with it? This FlexiSpot deal from a few weeks ago is still available. And trust me when I say it's OK to go cheap on a desk, but you do not want a cheap chair.

Your thoughts?

