Staub's 4-Quart Dutch Oven Is More Than 50% Off Right Now

As we tail towards the end of winter, certain pieces of cookware that shine during the colder months start to go on sale. Dutch oven deals are among them and we spotted a couple of whoppers if you're looking to add or upgrade this kitchen mainstay. The best of the bunch is Staub's positively lovely . That's more than half off the normal price and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this beautiful and durable piece of luxury French cookware.

If you're wondering what a cocotte is, it's essentially a small Dutch oven with a fancier name and one of the most versatile pots you can own. Cast iron retains heat as well as anything and distributes it evenly, making this a perfect vessel for slow and low braising or smaller roasts in the oven. The tough enameled coating is designed for easy release so cleanup is a breeze. The 4-quart cocotte will also come in handy for a slow Sunday sauce or simmering stew, and Staub's time-tested, quality construction will last for decades, if not longer.

