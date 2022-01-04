Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in Theranos trial Free at-home COVID-19 tests Ford to double F-150 Lightning production Child tax credit payments Wordle, explained Morbius release delayed
Stasher reusable storage bags are 25% off today

Help the environment (and your budget) with Stasher's eco-friendly reusable food storage bags, available in various sizes and colors.

stasher.jpg
Stasher

Reduce your single-use plastic waste and get more out of your leftovers with these premium silicone food storage bags from Stasher. Stasher's bags are 25% off today only on Amazon. These handy storage bags are both reusable and dishwasher safe, making them as convenient as they are eco-friendly. The discounted silicone bags come in a variety of sizes and colors, and Amazon has some bundles in the sale too.

The food-grade silicone is also safe for use in the microwave and oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, making these bags a lot more useful than your standard one-and-done plastic bags. They're also BPA, PVC and latex-free. With an airtight and leakproof seal, you can use these bags to store fresh food, marinade, sous vide or freeze food. And they'll still work for transporting sandwiches or fruit in a lunch box just as easily. 

Sustainability and savings? Seems like a deal worth snagging. Again, this deal will be gone by tomorrow, so don't procrastinate.