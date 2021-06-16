Father's Day gift: Save 30% on Stanley camping gear and cookware -- today only

Stanley

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

This is shaping up to be a big year for getting out there, as they say, and that includes outdoor camping adventures. If you've got a dad or grad to shop for that likes to putz around the wilderness, I say saddle them up with some of the best camping gear in the business.

Stanley is a top-rated and well-loved camping gear and cookware brand and all its stuff looks so darn good in that signature forest green. Right now, a whole mess of Stanley's durable, portable gear is -- some as much as 30% off -- including a full .

This pre-Prime Day flash sale includes some other tasty discounts too: this very cool is down under $30, for instance, and a dad-approved . There's also Stanley's signature down 15% and , among other deals.

Prime members can take advantage of free next-day shipping on these items. Non-Prime members can also have the gear delivered by Saturday for a few extra bucks.