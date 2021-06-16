Google's first store opens MacKenzie Scott's big donation Apple TV Plus free trial period shrinks Pink Floyd disses Zuckerberg Last-minute Father's Day gifts Amazon Prime Day's early deals
Father's Day gift: Save 30% on Stanley camping gear and cookware -- today only

The flash sale includes a 4-person cookware set, the signature thermos, a pour-over coffee system and a travel beer stein with built-in bottle opener.

This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2021, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.

This is shaping up to be a big year for getting out there, as they say, and that includes outdoor camping adventures. If you've got a dad or grad to shop for that likes to putz around the wilderness, I say saddle them up with some of the best camping gear in the business. 

Stanley is a top-rated and well-loved camping gear and cookware brand and all its stuff looks so darn good in that signature forest green. Right now, a whole mess of Stanley's durable, portable gear is on sale at Amazon -- some as much as 30% off -- including a full 4-person camping cookware set for just $60.

This pre-Prime Day flash sale includes some other tasty discounts too: this very cool pour-over coffee system is down under $30, for instance, and a dad-approved beer Stein with a built-in bottle opener for $19. There's also Stanley's signature vacuum-insulated thermos down 15% and 12-ounce mug for $17, among other deals. 

Prime members can take advantage of free next-day shipping on these items. Non-Prime members can also have the gear delivered by Saturday for a few extra bucks.