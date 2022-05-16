Spoil Your Furry Friend With PetSmart's Buy 2, Get 1 50% Off Sale

While you might not need another excuse to spoil your furry friend, we've got one for you anyway.

Right now at PetSmart, when you buy any two treats or toys for your dog or cat, you'll get the third one for 50% off. It doesn't have to be three of the same products, so feel free to mix and match, but the discount will always be applied to the lowest priced item. This promotion runs all month long and expires at 7:30 a.m. ET on June 6, so you've got plenty of time to shop around.

No matter what kind of pet you're shopping for, you're sure to find something they'll love at this sale. If you and your pup are enjoying the warm weather at the dog park, you can pick up this durable for endless games of fetch. Or, if you want to give your cats something to keep them entertained while you're out of the house, you can grab this for just $13. There are plenty of tasty treats on sale too, like these . Not only will your pup love them, but they're also packed with nutrients to help promote a healthy coat.