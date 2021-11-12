Save 22% on SodaStream bundles with early Black Friday bargain

SodaStream

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

As a sparkling-water fiend who recently made the switch to at-home sparkling water-making, I'm here to tell you that it's not just cheaper and better for the planet, it's a whole lot simpler too. You never run out of the stuff, for one, and you won't have to lug heavy 12-packs home from the store or drag mountains of empty cans down to the curb. Plus, you can choose your exact carbonation level -- fine bubbles or super carbonated water. If you want to try it out for yourself or gift the gift of self-carbonation to someone on your holiday shopping list, right now.

You can get the basic sparkling water-maker with two reusable bottles, two CO2 canisters and two fruit infusions (normally $160). Or level up to the classy as heck (my pick), which includes the premium sparkling water-maker, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders . All SodaStream bundle pack deals qualify for free shipping.

First published in 2019. Updated with new deal details.