Save 22% on SodaStream bundles with early Black Friday bargain

As a sparkling-water fiend who recently made the switch to at-home sparkling water-making, I'm here to tell you that it's not just cheaper and better for the planet, it's a whole lot simpler too. You never run out of the stuff, for one, and you won't have to lug heavy 12-packs home from the store or drag mountains of empty cans down to the curb. Plus, you can choose your exact carbonation level -- fine bubbles or super carbonated water. If you want to try it out for yourself or gift the gift of self-carbonation to someone on your holiday shopping list, Amazon has 22% off four SodaStream bundle packs right now.
You can get the basic SodaStream Terra sparkling water-maker with two reusable bottles, two CO2 canisters and two fruit infusions for $125 (normally $160). Or level up to the classy as heck SodaStream Aqua Fizz bundle (my pick), which includes the premium sparkling water-maker, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders for $160. All SodaStream bundle pack deals qualify for free shipping.
First published in 2019. Updated with new deal details.
