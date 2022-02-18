Apple AirTag Stalking Danger Disney Wish Cruise Ship 'Uncharted' Review 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Big Jet TV Wordle Tips
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Snack On All Your Godiva Favorites for Up to 30% Off

This assorted chocolate deal is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
godiva-1
Photos by Godiva Chocolate/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Do you know what's wonderful about post-holiday sales? The savings. Now that Valentine's Day is over, Godiva's chocolate deals are worth taking a look at. And right now, Godiva is offering up to 30% off select items.  

See at Godiva

Here's the reason why you want you'll want to sink your teeth into this candy: quantity. You already know that Godiva has good chocolate, so if you're a chocoholic like myself (or know someone who is) this is a great deal. There's an assorted chocolate gold gift box with 36 pieces. You can also grab a 22-piece, the 19-piece or any of the other options available. For the price, quality and amount, this chocolate deal will be more than enough to snack on for days.