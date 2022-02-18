Snack On All Your Godiva Favorites for Up to 30% Off

Photos by Godiva Chocolate/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Do you know what's wonderful about post-holiday sales? The savings. Now that Valentine's Day is over, Godiva's chocolate deals are worth taking a look at. And right now, Godiva is offering up to select items.

Here's the reason why you want you'll want to sink your teeth into this candy: quantity. You already know that Godiva has good chocolate, so if you're a chocoholic like myself (or know someone who is) this is a great deal. There's an assorted chocolate gold gift box with . You can also grab a , the or any of the other options available. For the price, quality and amount, this chocolate deal will be more than enough to snack on for days.