This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Ever want to see the Milky Way from the comfort of your bed or light up a party with an unforgettable display? Look no further than the Smart Galaxy Projector from Liuyang.

This smart galaxy lamp creates an out-of-this-world vibe. pic.twitter.com/Tmm1cbGbEZ — CNET (@CNET) December 17, 2022

Why it's a great gift: The Liuyang Smart Galaxy Projector is the perfect gift for smart-lighting enthusiasts who enjoy creating a fun atmosphere at home.

I've been using this projector for about a year now, and I still love the atmosphere it creates. Plus, it totally wows friends who come over. It's connected to my smart home so I can ask Alexa to "turn on my galaxy lamp" or click my Flic smart home button to activate my cocktail hour scene. I cast the galaxy on my ceiling whenever I have friends over for drinks before heading out for a night on the town.

The projector can be controlled with either your voice or a smartphone app. It's compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home. (Unfortunately, there's currently no support for Apple HomeKit.) The phone app is easy to use and gives you the ability to cycle through color schemes, add or remove the stars, and even change the speed of the galaxy clouds rolling along the ceiling.

What you'll pay: The list price for the Liuyang Smart Galaxy Projector is $70, but you can get it on Amazon for $45 when you apply a 10% coupon at checkout.