This $10 smart bowl and scale will make cooking so much fun

"I was told there would be no math" is something I often think or murmur especially when baking. Pesky measurements aren't my strong suit but a smart bowl and scale is like sneaking a calculator into a math quiz. Right now you can snag a top-rated for a mere $10 on Woot.

If you're a regular in the kitchen and especially if you like to bake, this is a no-brainer. This gadget is also perfect for those on a strict eating plan as you can keep careful track of your food intake. Because it has a tare function, you can use your own bowl on top of the scale if you need something bigger than the one provided.

While I haven't used this model yet, I dug into the reviews and it's got a near-perfect 4.8 out of 5 stars in 15,800 reviews. Folks love the sleek stainless steel build and laud this scale for its accuracy in weighing both dry and wet ingredients for cooking and baking. The temperature sensor seems a bit less accurate but, in all honestly, that's not something I'd find myself using nearly as often.

The same scale is selling for double the price on . Because Woot is an Amazon-owned brand, you'll get free shipping if you're a Prime member.