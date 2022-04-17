Skip the Spring Cleaning Hassle With $170 Off This Refurb Robot Vacuum

Ecovacs

The robot vacuum market continues to grow, and there is a huge range of models out there right now. There are pricey $500-and-up models that are equipped with laser navigation and mopping functions, and there are cheap models that are more novelty than effective appliance. With an , the Ecovacs Deebot 500 is a solid midrange pick, but right now you can pick it up at an entry-level price. Woot has a selection of open box and factory reconditioned models that you can grab for just $110, over half off from the usual price. This deal is available through April 22, but there is a limited quantity available and it could sell out before then.

Read more: How to Set Up Your Home Before a Robot Vacuum Cleans so It Won't Get Stuck

According to Woot, open box or factory reconditioned items have been inspected and restored to full working capacity. So while these models might have been used in photo samples, or returned by other customers, the worst you should expect are very slight signs of use. They're also covered by Woot's 30-day limited warranty, so you can shop with peace of mind.

With tons of convenient features and some powerful specs, this Deebot 500 might take vacuuming off your to-do list for good. It's equipped with a main brush and dual side brushes for a larger area of coverage, and it has multiple cleaning modes, such as spot and edge mode, for an effective and efficient clean. You can switch cleaning modes, as well as activate the vacuum, set cleaning schedules and get status updates using the Ecovacs companion app, or with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa-enabled smart device. It has a runtime of up to 110 minutes on a single charge, and it will automatically return to its charging base when it's low on power so you never have to worry about tracking it down with a dead battery somewhere.