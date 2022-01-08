Skip the hassle of traditional frying, this 5-quart air fryer is 65% off today

CES 2022 takeaways Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass Sidney Poitier dies Apple CEO Tim Cook's income boost How to find at-home COVID-19 tests
Snag this easy-to-use 5-quart analog air fryer for just $35 at Best Buy - today only!

Trying to eat a little healthier this year? Air fryers are a great way to get some of your favorite fried foods without the oils. It's less messy, too. This 5-quart air fryer features a stainless steel exterior, making it easy to wipe down, and the basket and pan are both dishwasher safe, so you can pop them out and relax instead of spending the whole night cleaning up. Best Buy has marked it down by 65%, meaning you can take it home today for just $35, but grab it soon - this is a one-day deal.

This air fryer is pretty simple in design, making it very easy to use. You simply select the cook time and temperature your recipe needs to roast, fry or bake all your favorite foods. The temperature ranges from 180-degrees to 400-degrees Fahrenheit, and timer goes up to 60 minutes at a time. One convenient feature is that it has an auto-shut off timer, so if you get busy with other things you never have to worry about overcooking your food. 