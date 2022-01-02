Sizzling savings at Best Buy with $140 off this Cuisinart cookware set today only

Cuisinart

While it sells a large selection of kitchen appliances and high-tech gadgets, Best Buy is probably not the first place you'd think to look for cookware. Though, apparently, it should be. Best Buy already has a huge array of deals available now as a part of its New Year's sale, but that hasn't stopped the daily deals from rolling in. Today's offers include a whopping $140 off this non-stick cookware set from Cuisinart, a great way to get a jump on your kitchen-related resolutions.

This 11-piece cookware set has all the basic essentials that every kitchen needs. The set includes a stockpot, saucepan, sautee pan and skillet, as well as a spatula, spoon, pasta server and a pair of tongs. The cookware has an aluminum core for even heating, with a premium non-stick interior. Plus, everything is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze. This deal is only available today, so be sure to grab yours now.