Sit like Shaq in these extra-spacious office chairs and save up to 20%

Looking for the perfect office chair is tough, especially if you have a big frame. That's why we're presenting a solution from the one man who understands that we're not all built the same. These Shaquille O'Neal office chairs were made for bigger, taller body frames and can support up to 400 lbs. They also feature a higher headrest, deeper seat cushion and flexible lumbar support. Normally priced at $410, the Amphion model is now just $330. That's 20% off.

The higher-end models offer more customizability, such as adjustable arms, extra seating room and an even more extended backrest height. All models feature memory-foam cushions and height and tilt adjustment features that should keep you in a comfortable position for a full workday. They're backed by a 10-year warranty.

Order for in-store pickup and Office Depot will assemble it for you for an extra $15. Check out more highly-rated executive chairs at the sale and you can save up to 50%.

