Show Your Patriotic Pride With up to 67% Off Red, White and Blue Party Supplies

Summer is flying by and, as hard as it may be to believe, we are mere weeks from the Fourth of July holiday. And if you're planning to celebrate Independence Day this year with a good old-fashioned backyard barbecue or neighborhood block party, you'll want to make sure you've got all the proper party supplies. And right now at Amazon, you can save up to 67% on tons of different patriotic decorations and party gear like flags, water balloons, pool floats and more.

However, these deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

Whether you're looking to go big or keep it small this year, you'll find all the star-spangled gear you need for less at this sale. These are an easy way to add some red, white and blue flair to your home or yard, and right now you can pick them up for just $15 ($4 off). And if you need some yard games for your cookout, you can pick up this . It features a weathered barnwood stars and stripes design, comes equipped with LED lights around the rings so you can keep playing after the sun goes down and it's $26 off right now, dropping the price to just $104.

If you've got plans to head out on the boat or cool off in the pool, you can grab this tubes for just $10, $20 off from the usual price. They're great for both adults and kids, are made of durable vinyl and can help you stay cool in the hot summer sun.