Shop Mother's Day Savings on Instant Pot Air Fryers, Multicookers and More

Instant Pot

Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, so if you haven't gotten your gifts yet, it's time to get shopping. And if you're having trouble finding that perfect something, we've got a sale you'll want to see. Right now, Amazon is offering big savings on tons of different Instant Pot kitchen appliances, including air fryers, slow cookers, coffee makers and more. There isn't a clear-cut expiration for this sale, but with Mother's Day so close, we don't expect these deals to be around for too long. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you've got your eye on something specific.

If your mom loves to cook, then you can't go wrong with this versatile . It has 11 different functions, including slow cooking, pressure cooking, roasting, reheating and more. Plus, it comes with an air fryer lid attachment so there's no need for a second appliance cluttering your counter space. You can pick it up for $200 right now, which is $50 off from the usual price.

Even if she already has a multicooker, a stand-alone air fryer is still a good gift if your mom loves to cook, and a great gift if she loathes it. This can whip up an easy weeknight meal in just minutes with six preset functions and a maximum temperature of 400 degrees F that cooks food in a fraction of the time it takes a traditional oven or deep fryer. And the removeable dishwasher-safe basket and tray make clean-up a breeze. It's currently on sale for $105, $25 off the original price.

There's more than just cooking gear and appliances on sale, too. This is a great alternative to the comparable Keurig models because it allows you to use either coffee pods, or your own preferred coffee grounds. It can brew an 8, 10 or 12 ounce cup in just 90 seconds, and is tall enough to accommodate travel mugs with a removeable drip tray. You can grab it for $80 right now, a discount of $20.