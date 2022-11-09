Shop at These Supermarkets to Save Money on Your Thanksgiving Meal

Walmart has rolled back prices on Thanksgiving staples to 2021 prices, including for turkeys, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

"We made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year's price," Walmart Vice Food EVP John Laney said in a Nov. 3 statement.

According to Laney, whole turkeys are currently available at Walmart for less than $1 per pound.

Prices for the holiday bird have been soaring in recent months, the result of both inflation and an ongoing avian flu epidemic that's led to the deaths of 8 million turkeys since February.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the retail cost of an 8- to 16-pound turkey was $1.99 a pound on Oct. 21, a 73% increase from 2021.

Due in part to price-cutting efforts by Walmart, the largest food retailer in the US, turkey dropped down to $1.14 a pound on Nov. 4 -- only a 6.5% increase from the $1.07 average this time last year.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has also given holiday shoppers a break: Through Nov. 29, Aldi's "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" program matches 2019 prices on festive-meal items like sweet potatoes, frozen vegetables, brown-and-serve rolls and apple pie.

"We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us, Aldi U.S. President Dave Rinaldo said in a press release.

Aldi

Despite concerns about a turkey shortage this year, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said there are enough birds for all Thanksgiving diners, but they might be punier than in years past.

"Turkeys being raised now for Thanksgiving may not have the full amount of time to get to 20 pounds," Vilsack said in a Nov. 1 press briefing.

"I don't think you're going to have to worry about whether or not you can carve your turkey on Thanksgiving," he added. "It's going to be there, maybe smaller, but it'll be there."