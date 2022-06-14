Shark's XL Robot Vacuum Is Discounted by $300 at Amazon Today Only

It's 2022, which means you shouldn't be vacuuming for yourself anymore. With robot vacuum cleaners becoming much more mainstream over the past few years, you can now easily pass that laborious and time consuming task off to an automated appliance. And with a one-day Amazon deal on the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, you don't have to spend a fortune to make the switch. This model usually sells for $600, but today it's which is a match for its lowest ever price.

Not only are you saving 50% with today's deal, but you're buying yourself the freedom of not having to think about vacuuming for up to 45 days at a time. Since this XL robot vacuum automatically dumps its load when it returns to its base, all you'll need to do is empty the base periodically. You can program the vacuum cleaner to vacuum your whole home on a schedule with the accompanying SharkClean app so you can simply set it and forget it, or have it target specific areas right away with the app or via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The powerful suction of this vacuum can handle dirt, dust, pet hair and other debris on carpet, hardwood, tile and linoleum floors. Smart navigation means it cleans your floors methodically rather than just bumping its way around randomly. When the battery runs low, it will return itself to its base automatically and even resume cleaning where it left off once recharged meaning there's relatively little you have to do to maintain debris-free floors.

