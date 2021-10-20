Score 15% off any Oats Overnight order with our exclusive code

Oats Overnight

If you need a break from the smoothie routine, give overnight oats a whirl. A single serving has 20 grams of protein and the good carbs your brain needs to jumpstart the day. You can score 15% off any order (subscriptions excluded) with our exclusive code DEALSDAY15 at checkout.

To make a batch, just mix a package of Oats Overnight in with your favorite milk or milk substitute (I like almond for these), shake and refrigerate, you guessed it, overnight. I've tried these both having refrigerated and not, and the result is pretty tasty either way. Letting it sit will give you a creamier, smoother, shake-like drink.

I'm partial to the pumpkin spice, but there are dozens of flavors like blueberry cobbler, peach upside-down cake and chocolate-peanut butter-banana. Some of them are even caffeinated to really rev your engine in the morning. All flavors and variety packs are 15% off when you order using our code.