Save up to 70% on home décor at Overstock's Christmas clearance sale

Huge savings on everything from sofas and bedframes, to candles and cookware.

overstock-fall-sale-2021.png
Overstock
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Whether you're just looking for a few cute plates and bowls to spruce up your holiday gatherings, or are redecorating an entire room, Overstock is a great way to find all the pieces you're looking for for less. And right now, Overstock's Christmas clearance sale has thousands of items on sale, with some discounted as much as 70% off. And as an added bonus, you'll get free shipping on anything you order. This sale is only valid until Dec. 20, so be sure to act fast.

From sofas to bed frames, coffee tables to end tables, there's a great huge array of furniture you can pick up on sale right now, like this 5-drawer Shaker chest, which is 45% off. There's more than just furniture on sale, too. If you're looking to spruce up you're patio and garden come springtime, there's also great deals on outdoor furnishings, like this Brixton 20" planter for 15% off. Even if you're just looking to treat yourself to something small, there's a great selection of throw pillows and accent pieces, mirrors and wall art, and even ornaments and seasonal decorations to help you get in the holiday spirit. 