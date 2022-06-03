We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Home Kitchen & Household

Save Up to 50% on Top-Rated Tools at Harbor Freight

Prices are slashed on everything from floor jacks to amp welders this weekend.
A 225-piece mechanics tool set from Pittsburgh at Harbor Freight is displayed against a white background.
Pittsburgh

Looking for some new tools to add to your collection? This weekend, Harbor Freight is having a huge Parking Lot sale with deep discounts on a ton of tools throughout the store. Offers are available now through June 5, but supplies are limited so be sure to shop early for the best selection.

See at Harbor Freight

Whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, you'll find great deals on tools like angle grindersimpact wrenches, sanders, generators and more. The Titanium Easy-Flux 125-amp welder is $170, a $45 savings. 

There are deals for car enthusiasts, too. A 225-piece mechanics tools set is marked down to just $100, a discount of $40. You can also save $20 on a 3-gallon oil-free pancake air compressor, so you'll pay $50. Even the 3-ton low-profile rapid pump Pittsburgh floor jack is $40 off, costing just $120. 

If you're just looking to stock up on basics like pliers and screwdrivers, you can get sets of them for as little as $7 and $6, respectively. And if you need somewhere to store everything, you can save $120 on a 44x22 inch double bank roller cabinet, bringing the price to just $500. Shop the entire sale selection at Harbor Freight this weekend to find deals on the things you need to get the job done.