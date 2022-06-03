Save Up to $50 Off Your Next Order When You Become a Walmart Plus Member

Walmart offers some of the best discounts around on a variety of items, making it a great place to shop if you're conscious of your budget. For those who want extra savings, Walmart has launched a membership program, Walmart Plus, that offers a ton of added perks that will save savvy shoppers time and money.

The annual membership fee for Walmart Plus is $98, or $13 a month. That compares favorably to the similar Amazon Prime, which is $139 a year or $15 a month. And right now when you join Walmart Plus as a paid member, you'll . Sign up as a paid monthly member, and you'll get $25 off your next order of $50 or more, or if you choose an annual paid membership, you'll receive $50 off your next order of $75 or more.

When you join Walmart Plus, you'll get free delivery from the store on grocery orders of $35 or more right to your door. Members also get free shipping with no minimum order. Other perks include fuel discounts and access to a Scan and Go feature, which lets you scan and pay for items while you shop, without having to wait in line at the register. This can save a lot of time, especially during busy shopping periods. As a paid member, you'll get early or exclusive access to extra deals throughout the year too.

In fact, now through June 5, Walmart is hosting the Walmart Plus Weekend sale, with exclusive deals on on everything from electronics to home goods and much more. Note that while the membership program does offer a , trial members do not get access to the Walmart Plus Weekend deals, nor do they qualify for the $25 or $50 discounts on their next order, so if you want all the benefits and savings right away, you'll want to sign up for a paid plan.

