Save up to $400 on modern furniture from Burrow

Burrow

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

While tech and toys might be some of the more popular candidates when it comes to end of the year savings, there are great deals out there on just about everything, including home goods. Right now, Burrow is offering big savings on its stunning furniture and home accessories with savings of up to $400 off. The sale is sitewide, with 10% off of anything under $1,800, with even greater savings available when you spend more. All you need to do is enter the promo code DONE21 at checkout. You can see the full discount breakdown here:

$1,800 or more: $200 off

$2,000 or more: $225 off

$2,200 or more: $250 off

$2,500 or more: $300 off

$3,000 or more: $400 off

Burrow furniture is inspired by a blend of iconic mid-century modern and sleek contemporary Scandinavian style. Many of the pieces are designed to be modular as well, so that you can expand and rearrange as needed to blend in perfectly with your home layout. There is a huge selection of pieces available, from sofas and armchairs, to credenzas and shelving, as well as rugs, lighting, coffee tables and everything else you need to furnish a stylish and modern home. And right now you'll get free shipping on anything you order.