Save Up to 40% Off Father's Day Gifts at Bed Bath & Beyond

We are five days away from Father's Day and there is still time to get him a gift that he'll love. If you want to get your foodie dad something he'll use, check out this sale at Bed Bath and Beyond for up to . There's no end date, but it's likely to run through Father's Day. The thing is though, you should take advantage of this sale now because you shouldn't wait until the last minute for his gift.

As with any Bed Bath and Beyond sales, there are quite a few options to search through. But since it also doubles as a BBQ/kitchen sale, it's worth checking out kitchen gear on sale that he'll use for July 4 and beyond.

If you want suggestions, get this Bed Bath and Beyond exclusive for $90. I've tested this air fryer, and it's great. It's a dual air fryer that you can cook two things at different temperatures and times. I've air fried, roasted and baked in this fryer, and it did each one very well. Since it's non-stick, it's easy to clean. The only downside is it's a bit big, so if your dad doesn't have ample counter or storage space, this air fryer may not be the best option.

Another nice gift that's even cheaper is the for $55. This little blender packs a punch and can blend all of your father's favorite smoothies in no time. Even better is that this blender is portable. A little goes a long way when you're using this blender, otherwise, it'll have an issue with working properly.

Should you have a dad who prefers a , this one is $40. He can also hold his drinks with this $90 . And, if sparkling water is his jam, this is on sale for $80 (save $20). There are a lot of great deals that are worthy as a great Father's Day gift, so take advantage of this deal while you still can.

