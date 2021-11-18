Save up to 30% off chocolate gifts at Ghirardelli

Here's my confession. I love Ghirardelli peppermint bark squares. In fact, it's my favorite of all its flavors. The way the white chocolate and peppermint combine to form a tasty treat reminds me of the holidays. If you don't like mint and chocolate together, no worries, there's a lot of great flavors available to you during this sale where you can save up to 30% off chocolate gifts.
This offer allows you to buy chocolate in a choice of festive designs, like Christmas trees, a regular gift box or a gift bag. But obviously, the highlight of this offer is the chocolate. If you're familiar with Ghirardelli chocolate, you know that the company's chocolate has a great mix of sweetness and richness in each piece of chocolate; I don't think I've ever had a flavor that was too much for me.
I truly love this brand and what they have to offer, so if you want to try this chocolate, start with the classic caramel squares, and then try the milk chocolate flavor. But if you want to live a little, I'd get the peppermint bark since it's seasonal.