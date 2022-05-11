Save Up to $250 Off Robot Vacuums From Eufy -- Today Only

We all have so much on our plates these days that staying on top of it all can be challenging. That's why upgrading to a smart vacuum that cleans independently is a great idea, particularly when you score a deal on the price. Today at Amazon, you can to help improve the look and feel of your home without having to do the hard work yourself.

These robot vacuums, cordless handhelds and 2-in-1 hybrids will cut down on the hassle of cleaning, so you're not stuck doing the heavy lifting and can get back to the things that matter most. Whether you need a spot clean or want to set up scheduling so that your floors are always clean, having a robot vacuum will save you time and effort, allowing you to focus on other important activities with your loved ones.

Eufy The X8 hybrid is a powerful 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop combo that makes cleaning your home easier than ever. The vacuum features dual turbines offering 2,000 Pa of suction power each, which provides more airflow and wider coverage on each pass, ensuring a deep clean and making this an ideal vacuum for pet owners trying to tackle pet hair and dander. It also uses laser navigation to map and memorize multiple floors of your house. And with the app, you can select rooms for spot cleaning, set no-go zones, schedule your cleanings in advance and more. And it has a run time of up to 180 minutes per charge.

Eufy This 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop combo features smart navigation and comes with boundary strips to easily exclude zones like children's play areas or pet beds that may obstruct your vacuum's path. It comes fully equipped with vacuuming and mopping capabilities and has a powerful 2000 Pa suction. This little machine can handle big jobs and has a runtime of up to 100 minutes per charge.

Eufy This super-slim vacuum is only 2.85-inches tall, able to fit into and under tighter spaces in your home. It also features 2,000 Pa suction and three brushes to get a more thorough clean. Plus, BoostIQ will increase suction power automatically when extra strength is needed. And at only 55 decibels, it will get up dirt and debris without disturbing you and your loved ones. The 11S Max has a runtime of up to 100 minutes per charge.