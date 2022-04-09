Save Time and Money With This Refurbished Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for Just $179

Shark

When it comes to chores, everybody has them. So work smarter, not harder. Smart technology cuts down on a lot of day-to-day maintenance around the home, freeing up our daily schedule to tackle the things that really matter. And one of the biggest bangs for your buck can come from investing in an automated robot vacuum that will clean your floors for you. Right now, you can at Woot. But act fast -- this deal is only available today, April 9, while supplies last.

The Shark IQ provides powerful suction across bare and carpeted floors and features a self-cleaning brushroll to keep pet (and human) hair from tangling around the brush, meaning you have one less thing to worry about when it comes to keeping your home tidy. It also features a self-emptying base that will clean out your vacuum and store up to 30 days of debris in the bin, so you only have to empty the base once a month.

It also comes with total home mapping so that every area of your home gets a thorough clean. And if it runs out of charge mid-clean, don't worry. It will recharge and resume right where it left off. You can use the SharkClean app to pre-schedule cleanings or activate voice controls to get your vacuum rolling with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, your purchase will come with a 90-day limited warranty, making this refurb a pretty great deal no matter how you slice it.

