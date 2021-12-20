Save up to 20% on Caraway's stylish ceramic cookware

Caraway

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

When it comes to cooking, having the right equipment really does make all the difference. To upgrade or add to your collection, grab Caraway's ultramodern and stylish cookware and bakeware for up to 20% off right now as part of its Cyber Season sale. The more you bundle, the more you save. Get 10% off on a purchase of at least $95, 15% off for a purchase of $395 or more and 20% off on any purchase of $525 or more. You'll also get free shipping on any order of more than $90.

Caraway's sleek and modern nonstick cookware is made with a natural ceramic surface instead of harmful nonstick chemical coating. There are preset bundles for pots and pans, and bakeware, that total $355 right now when you include the 10% discount, which is automatically applied at checkout. You can also mix and match individual pieces to build your own bundle with only the equipment you need. Everything is available in a rainbow of color options that will add some nice pop to any kitchen motif.

While this sale is valid through the end of the year, it should be noted that anything you order will not arrive before Christmas.