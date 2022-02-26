Save More Than 50% on This Discounted XL Air Fryer Today

Chefman

Make a splash without the oil at your next dinner or event and feed everyone with this XL 8-quart digital air fryer. The innovative kitchen appliance is growing in popularity these days, and for good reason. Air fryers are versatile, and they can cook your fried foods to perfection without all the oil and mess of traditional fryers. Using the stovetop or a traditional deep fryer used to be the only way to enjoy hot and crispy deliciousness at home, but not without a cost to your health and kitchen surfaces. Air fryers give you a cleaner and healthier alternative that still lets you enjoy the foods you love.

Plus, this model has a 60-minute automatic shut-off, so you'll be less likely to burn your food. Save $80 when you during this one-day sale at Best Buy.

With 1700 watts of power and a convenient, easy-to-use digital touchscreen, this fryer provides even cooking throughout, with a temperature range of 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. There are helpful preset buttons for poultry, fries, fish or other meats for one-touch ease and convenience. And you're not limited to those, as you can make countless other recipes in an air fryer, too. You can even make desserts! Plus, tidying up after your meal is a breeze, as both the nonstick fry basket and flat frying tray are removable and dishwasher safe. Not to mention the stainless steel exterior is easy to wipe off. Simplify cooking for a crowd and save money in the process before this deal disappears.