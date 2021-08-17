Save $90 on a Philips air fryer, down to $30 right now

Philips

I've used just about every kitchen appliance you can think of and air fryers remain one of my favorite. They cook super fast and without much of a mess -- kind of like a microwave except the results are exponentially better. They also don't make the entire kitchen hot, which is nice for quick snacks and easy dinners on these balmy summer nights. Better yet, air fryers aren't crazy expensive, especially when you nab one on sale. Right now, a top-rated (via a third-party seller). This model normally sells for $100 or more where it's listed at $112 has never even dropped below $85.

I haven't personally tested the Viva but it has solid reviews on Amazon and Walmart. This is a great size if you're cooking regularly for two or three people: It's compact enough that you can still stuff it into a cupboard in between uses, but not so small that you'll be constantly cooking in batches. The Philips air fryer is available in fire-engine red and looks to be a total steal at $30.

