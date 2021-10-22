Prop gun kills one on set of Alec Baldwin movie iPod at 20: Inventor looks back Moderna booster approved Dune review Uncharted movie trailer PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save $8 on this trio of chili crisp, Zhong sauce and mala spice

These addictive spice mixes make the perfect stocking stuffer for a foodie or a gift for a colleague.

chili-crisp.png
Fly by Jing

If you don't have a jar of chili crisp in your pantry, I'm sorry but you're doing it wrong. It is by far my biggest new condiment obsession and I'm not the only one. Chili crisp is a crunchy, slightly spicy, sweet umami bomb that adds an incredible flavor dimension to blank-slate foods including eggs, chicken, fish, veggies and tons more. Right now you can save $8.40 on Fly by Jing's Trīple Threat trio of popular seasoning mixes including the mighty chili crisp, plus a Sichuan mala spice and tangy Zhong sauce (perfect for dumplings) when you use code CNET20.

See at Fly by Jing

If you have a food person on your list, this trio (or even just the chili crisp) will make an amazing gift or stocking stuffer for a home chef, since most folks don't know about it. Use it to amplify soups and sauces, salad dressings and more. My jars of chili crisp don't usually last very long, so consider getting a couple while this deal is on.